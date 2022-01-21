Charlotte Hornets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview
Game 46: Charlotte Hornets (25-20) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30)
The Hornets look to make it three wins in a row on Friday night after defeating the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on the road earlier this week. This is a game that Charlotte has to win. Sure, every game matters but these are the types of games that you have to win if you want to have a chance to make the playoffs. The Hornets have already lost a couple of clunkers to the Houston Rockets in overtime and to the Orlando Magic last Friday.
Head coach James Borrego said that the Magic handled their recent losses better than the Hornets handled their success and that is why the game played out the way it did a week ago. It'll be interesting to see if the Hornets go through the motions again and play down to the level of their opponent if the message was received and they play like they should against an inferior team.
2021-22 Team Stats
PPG: 100.7 (OKC), 114.4 (CHA)
RPG: 45.8 (OKC), 43.8 (CHA)
APG: 20.9 (OKC), 27.1 (CHA)
FG%: 41.7% (OKC), 46.2% (CHA)
3FG%: 31.2% (OKC), 37.3% (CHA)
FT%: 78.6% (OKC), 73.8% (CHA)
2021-22 Team Leaders (Returners only):
Minutes: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 34.8 (OKC), Miles Bridges - 36.1 (CHA)
FG%: Derrick Favors - 49.7 % (OKC), Mason Plumlee - 62.3% (CHA)
3FG%: Mike Muscala- 44.1% (OKC), Cody Martin - 46.2% (CHA)
PPG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 22.5 (OKC), Miles Bridges - 20.0 (CHA)
RPG: Josh Giddey - 7.4 (OKC), LaMelo Ball/Miles Bridges - 7.3 (CHA)
APG: Josh Giddey - 6.3 (OKC), LaMelo Ball - 7.7 (CHA)
SPG: Josh Giddey - 1.0 (OKC), LaMelo Ball- 1.6 (CHA)
Read More
Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game
Thunder Roster
PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann, Theo Maledon
SG: Josh Giddey, Ty Jerome
SF: Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams (OUT), Aleksej Pokusevski
PF: Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley
C: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Derrick Favors, Mike Muscala, Isaiah Roby, Olivier Sarr
Head coach: Mark Daigneault
Hornets roster
PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith
SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight
SF: Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jalen McDaniels
PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, J.T. Thor
C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Kai Jones
Head coach: James Borrego
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.