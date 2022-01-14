Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic Game Preview

Breaking down tonight's matchup in Charlotte.

Game 43: Charlotte Hornets (23-19) vs Orlando Magic (7-35)

The Charlotte Hornets look to stay hot and extend their winning streak to five games on Friday night when they welcome in the struggling Orlando Magic. Once again, the Hornets will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. who remains in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols. Meanwhile, the Magic are without a big piece of their puzzle as Wendell Carter Jr. continues to nurse a sore hamstring. Starting center Mo Bamba is considered day-to-day with a toe injury.

For the Magic to have any chance of pulling off the unthinkable tonight in Uptown, they're going to need a big night from former North Carolina Tar Heel, Cole Anthony. He is one of the better young guards in the game but this team has no shot of winning when he has an off night. 

As for the Hornets, head coach James Borrego would probably like to gain control of this game midway through the third quarter so that he can rest his main guys and get some floor time for the likes of James Bouknight, Nick Richards, Kai Jones, and others.

2021-22 Team Stats

PPG: 101.8 (ORL), 115.2 (CHA)

RPG: 44.0 (ORL), 43.9 (CHA)

APG: 22.1 (ORL), 27.1 (CHA)

FG%: 42.4% (ORL), 46.3% (CHA)

3FG%: 32.4% (ORL), 37.7% (CHA)

FT%: 78.6% (ORL), 73.7% (CHA)

2021-22 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Cole Anthony - 34.0 (ORL), Miles Bridges - 36.0 (CHA)

FG%: Wendell Carter Jr. - 48.9 % (ORL), Mason Plumlee - 60.6% (CHA)

3FG%: R.J. Hampton - 37.4% (ORL), Cody Martin - 48.2% (CHA)

PPG: Cole Anthony - 19.8 (ORL), Miles Bridges - 19.6 (CHA)

RPG: Wendell Carter Jr. - 10.3 (ORL), LaMelo Ball/Miles Bridges - 7.3 (CHA)

APG: Cole Anthony - 5.9 (ORL), LaMelo Ball - 7.6 (CHA)

Read More

SPG: Chuma Okeke - 1.3 (ORL), LaMelo Ball- 1.6 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Magic Roster

PG: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Markelle Fultz (OUT), Michael Carter-Williams (OUT)

SG: Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris

SF: Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Terrence Ross

PF: Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT), Moritz Wagner, Admiral Schofield

C: Mo Bamba, Robin Lopez

Head coach: Jamahl Mosley

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr. (OUT), Jalen McDaniels

PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, J.T. Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Kai Jones

Head coach: James Borrego

