Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin has nasal procedure, out vs. Dallas Mavericks

Mitchell Northam

When the Charlotte Hornets host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, they'll be without rookie guard Cody Martin.

The team announced Friday that Martin has undergone a nasal procedure and was placed in concussion protocol. He will not play against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Martin, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Hornets out of Nevada. He is a native of Mocksville, North Carolina.

The hustling 6-foot-5 guard earned his first career start this past Tuesday in a loss to the Houston Rockets. Martin played 36 minutes and totaled 12 points, five rebounds and an assist.

Over Martin's last 10 games, he is averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per-game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range.

