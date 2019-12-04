Hornetmaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Hornets notes: Cody Martin recalled, Batum 'probable' vs. Warriors

Mitchell Northam

Nic Batum is listed as "probable" ahead of the Charlotte Hornets' game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Batum, 30, re-injured his left hand in the Hornets' loss to the Suns on Monday. He caught a finger on the jersey of Ricky Rubio as he shot over the guard. Batum broke a finger on that hand in the Hornets' season-opener vs. the Bulls.

The 6-foot-9 French forward -- who is the Hornets' highest paid player -- is averaging 3.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season.

Should Batum not be able to play against the Warriors, Hornets' fans can expect to see increased minutes for second-round pick Cody Martin. The Nevada product was recalled from his G-League assignment Wednesday morning.

Over the 11-game stretch that Batum missed earlier this season, Martin played 14.7 minutes per-game while averaging 3.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

Martin has spent the last three contests with the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 14 points per-game.

While the sample size is small, Martin is 11th in the NBA in charges-drawn per-game with a 0.38 mark.

Notes, Tweets and stuff

  • NBA.com wrote about Devonte' Graham. An interesting part of his journey was Jason Capel not releasing him from his commitment to Appalachian State. Graham said of that recruitment experience: "It [the Appalachian State snag] ended up being maybe the best thing that happened to me. Being held out, going to Brewster, getting better, then ultimately going to Kansas, I feel like that whole situation made me better as a player, as a person.”
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charlotte Hornets lead late, but fall to Phoenix Suns at home

Mitchell Northam
0

The Hornets led by seven points with less than 90 seconds to play. They couldn't hang on though and the Suns — led by Kelly Oubre — stormed back.

Hornets' Nic Batum re-injured hand in loss to Phoenix Suns

Mitchell Northam
0

Nic Batum, the Charlotte Hornets' highest paid player, could miss time after re-injuring his left hand in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Notes: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 'questionable' for Hornets vs. Suns

Mitchell Northam
0

The former No. 2 overall pick has featured in just two Hornets games this season. More notes on Phoenix injuries, Charlotte stats.

Andre Drummond to Hornets rumors don’t make sense

Mitchell Northam
0

According to one report, the Hornets are interested in the Pistons' big man. While Charlotte has rebounding and defensive problems, trading for Drummond wouldn't make much sense for the rebuilding club.

Q&A with Miles Bridges on the Pistons, Devonte' Graham, switching positions

Mitchell Northam
0

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges talked about growing up a Pistons fan, playing two positions and Devonte' Graham's passing earlier this week.

Caleb Martin drops 30 points in Swarm loss to Maine

Mitchell Northam
0

The Hornets' G-League affiliate fell Wednesday night, but Caleb Martin impressed.

Hornets top Pistons 102-101; Highlights, notes

Mitchell Northam
0

The Hornets snapped a five-game losing streak and beat the Pistons behind impressive performances from Graham, Biyombo and Washington.

Hornets pre-game notes: Cody Zeller out vs. Pistons

Mitchell Northam
0

Bismack Biyombo will start at center for the Hornets on Wednesday vs. the Pistons after Cody Zeller was ruled out with a hip injury.

Morning Buzz: Steph Curry developing NBA comedy set in Charlotte for Fox

Mitchell Northam
0

Will Arnett will partner with Curry on the project. More Hornets notes, including James Borrego's thoughts on the defense, included.

Martin, McDaniels recalled; Borrego frustrated with defense

Mitchell Northam
0

Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels were recalled by the Hornets on Tuesday from the G-League. Could we see more Cody Martin on Wednesday?