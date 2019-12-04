Hornets notes: Cody Martin recalled, Batum 'probable' vs. Warriors

Nic Batum is listed as "probable" ahead of the Charlotte Hornets' game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Batum, 30, re-injured his left hand in the Hornets' loss to the Suns on Monday. He caught a finger on the jersey of Ricky Rubio as he shot over the guard. Batum broke a finger on that hand in the Hornets' season-opener vs. the Bulls.

The 6-foot-9 French forward -- who is the Hornets' highest paid player -- is averaging 3.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season.

Should Batum not be able to play against the Warriors, Hornets' fans can expect to see increased minutes for second-round pick Cody Martin. The Nevada product was recalled from his G-League assignment Wednesday morning.

Over the 11-game stretch that Batum missed earlier this season, Martin played 14.7 minutes per-game while averaging 3.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

Martin has spent the last three contests with the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 14 points per-game.

While the sample size is small, Martin is 11th in the NBA in charges-drawn per-game with a 0.38 mark.

