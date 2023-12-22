Cody Martin "Questionable" for Denver Nuggets game

Cody Martin hasn't played an NBA basketball game in 341 days. The last time was January 15th in 2023 against the Boston Celtics. The truth is, even when Martin made a brief two week return last season he was far from healthy. The last Cody Martin was on an NBA floor at 100% was the final game of the 2022 regular season on April 10th, 622 days ago.

After very few updates since the start of the season outside of the standard answer of "He's making progress and ramping up" Cody Martin seems closer to a return now than ever. The Hornets listed Martin as "Questionable" for their game against the Denver Nuggets, the first time this season. An NBA Christmas miracle.

Cody Martin's return would be most welcome, this team lacks his selfless attitude, defense and work ethic. Expectations should be tempered, Martin will need several weeks, if not months to reach the levels he showed in 2022. However, this is a first promising step on a long road to recovery. Perhaps this is a positive sign of a healthier 2024, we can only hope.