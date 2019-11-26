Zeller, Monk listed as 'probable' for Hornets after injuries

The Charlotte Hornets lost by 17 points Monday night in Miami, and they got a little banged up along the way.

Cody Zeller left the game in the second half after suffering what the team called a "left hip contusion." And while Malik Monk played 20 minutes, he apparently sprained a finger on his left hand. Both players were listed as "probable" by the team on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's home clash against the Detroit Pistons.

Fans and folks around the team are hoping that Zeller's injury won't turn into a nagging one. The 27-year-old, 7-foot-1 big man is enjoying one of his better seasons -- statistically -- but has battled injuries over the past few seasons, having problems with his knees and hands.

Through 17 games this season, Zeller is averaging career-highs in points and rebounds per-game, with clips of 11.2 and 8.1, respectively.

He has also expanded his game, taking an average of 1.8 three-pointers per-game and making 35.5 percent of those attempts. In Zeller's previous six seasons, he shied away from the three-point arc, attempting 0.1 shots from there per-game and making just 26.3 percent of those rare attempts.

One of Zeller's best games this season came in a loss to the 76ers, where he held his own against Joel Embiid and Al Horford to put up 24 points and seven rebounds. Zeller has missed just one game this season, due to "personal reasons."

Monk, 21, is enjoying the best season of his career. He's averaging career-highs in points (10.6), rebounds (2.7) and assists (2.2) per-game, and is also shooting a career-high 47.1 percent from the floor.

The Hornets tip-off against the Pistons at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The last time Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were in town, Monk won the game for the Hornets with a buzzer-beating three-pointer.