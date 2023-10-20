Confusion Over "Leaked" Hornets City Edition Shorts

Could this design be a clue towards the 2023/24 City Edition shorts?

On Wednesday evening a social media account on Twitter (X) by the name of @ItsTheShorts shared what appeared to be leaked Hornets City Edition Shorts.

Rumored Hornets City Edition Shorts for 23-24

However, within a few hours, doubt was cast over the report through a follow-up post on X. It's unclear if the "mistake" referred to was the design which has been uploaded, or if they shouldn't have been uploaded in the first place.

