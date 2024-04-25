DaBaby and Shaquille Criticise Treatment At Charlotte Hornets Games
Charlotte based rapper DaBaby recently appeared on Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast". DaBaby discussed his disappointing experience owning courtisde seats at Charlotte's Spectrum Center.
DaBaby "I had eight courtside seats, I paid good money for, six figures a month. Players come they see me, they recognise me. They roll the ball over and say to me 'Shoot man, Shoot'. I get the ball, I try to get out there, they (Security) try to tackle me bro". DaBaby continued "I go to a game in Atlanta, they treat me like the president.
Shaq later weighed in with his view "Because they understand the marketing and also understand the culture. Shaq went onto say "Charlotte Hornets marketing department, somebody needs to be fired"
Unfriendly and controlling arena security has been a consistent theme among season ticket holders in recent seasons. Charlotte finished last in NBA attendance during the 2023-24 season, addressing the in arena experience must be a key