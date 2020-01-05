Hornet Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Charlotte Hornets: Devonte' Graham not among NBA All-Star voting leaders

Mitchell Northam

There might be a whole lot of hooting and hollering from Charlotte Hornets fans in a few weeks if there isn't a shift in the voting results for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

On Thursday, the NBA released early returns from the fan vote and second-year Hornets guard Devonte' Graham was not among the top 10 vote-getters among Eastern Conference guards.

The top 10 was...

  1. Trae Young (ATL) 443,412 
  2. Kyrie Irving (BKN) 432,481 
  3. Kemba Walker (BOS) 432,031
  4. Derrick Rose (DET) 233,669
  5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 174,991
  6. Ben Simmons (PHI) 159,065
  7. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 156,537
  8. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 154,139
  9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 149,640
  10. Spencer Dinwiddie (BKN) 94,618

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the All-Star Game. Another 25 percent comes from NBA players and the remaining 25 percent comes from media covering the league. Hornets fans are hoping that players and media recognize how good Graham has been this year.

For folks in need of a reminder, here's what Graham is doing this season:

  • Second in the NBA in three-pointers made (137)
  • Third in the NBA in assists (287)
  • 20th in the NBA points scored (695)
  • Second in the NBA in minutes played (1,295)
  • Eighth in the NBA in assist-percentage (36.2)

Graham, a second-round pick out of Kansas in 2018, also leads the Hornets in scoring with 18.8 points per-game. He is shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range this season.

Voting for fans, media and players will conclude on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Jordan releases statement on death of former NBA commissioner David Stern

Mitchell Northam

One of the NBA players who knew David Stern best was Michael Jordan. The former NBA commissioner died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Video: Celtics' Gordon Hayward on win over Hornets

Mitchell Northam

Gordon Hayward had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the Boston Celtics win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Video: P.J. Washington on Hornets loss to Celtics

Mitchell Northam

The rookie from Kentucky led the Hornets in scoring with 15 points, but it wasn't enough for them to top the Boston Celtics on Dec. 31, 2019.

Video: Enes Kanter on win over Charlotte Hornets

Mitchell Northam

The Boston Celtics big man stuffed the stat sheet on Tuesday with 14 rebounds and six blocks in the win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Video: Borrego on struggles vs. the Boston Celtics

Mitchell Northam

Hornets head coach James Borrego talks about his team’s struggles vs. the Boston Celtics after a loss on Dec. 31, 2019.

Video: Borrego talks Bacon, Graham after loss to Celtics

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets' head coach talked about the performances of Devonte' Graham and Dwayne Bacon after a loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 31, 2019.

Video: James Borrego on loss to Boston Celtics

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked with reporters after the loss to the Celtics on Dec. 31, 2019.

Charlotte Hornets fall, but Miles Bridges shines vs. Boston Celtics

Mitchell Northam

The Hornets lost to the Celtics on Tuesday, but Miles Bridges notched his second double-double of the season.

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens has praise for Charlotte Hornets

Mitchell Northam

Ahead of the Tuesday clash in the NBA, Brad Stevens said he respects the way the Hornets play and enjoys watching them.

Terry Rozier fined $25K for throwing ball in stands vs. Thunder

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets guard was fined $25,000 for an incident that occurred during the Hornets' 104-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.