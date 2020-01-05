Charlotte Hornets: Devonte' Graham not among NBA All-Star voting leaders

There might be a whole lot of hooting and hollering from Charlotte Hornets fans in a few weeks if there isn't a shift in the voting results for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

On Thursday, the NBA released early returns from the fan vote and second-year Hornets guard Devonte' Graham was not among the top 10 vote-getters among Eastern Conference guards.

The top 10 was...

Trae Young (ATL) 443,412 Kyrie Irving (BKN) 432,481 Kemba Walker (BOS) 432,031 Derrick Rose (DET) 233,669 Zach LaVine (CHI) 174,991 Ben Simmons (PHI) 159,065 Jaylen Brown (BOS) 156,537 Kyle Lowry (TOR) 154,139 Bradley Beal (WAS) 149,640 Spencer Dinwiddie (BKN) 94,618

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the All-Star Game. Another 25 percent comes from NBA players and the remaining 25 percent comes from media covering the league. Hornets fans are hoping that players and media recognize how good Graham has been this year.

For folks in need of a reminder, here's what Graham is doing this season:

Second in the NBA in three-pointers made (137)

Third in the NBA in assists (287)

20th in the NBA points scored (695)

Second in the NBA in minutes played (1,295)

Eighth in the NBA in assist-percentage (36.2)

Graham, a second-round pick out of Kansas in 2018, also leads the Hornets in scoring with 18.8 points per-game. He is shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range this season.

Voting for fans, media and players will conclude on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.