Charlotte Hornets: Dwayne Bacon drops 51 points in G-League victory for Greensboro Swarm

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dwayne Bacon scored more points Wednesday night than he has over his last combined 10 appearances in the NBA.

In the Greensboro Swarm's 124-117 G-League victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the third-year Charlotte Hornets' guard poured in 51 points in the Fieldhouse at the the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Bacon, 24, also tallied 10 rebounds, two steals and three assists. He shot 16-of-29 from the floor, made 5-of-11 three-pointers, and knocked down 7-of-10 free throws. His 51 points is a franchise record for the Swarm, the Hornets' G-League affiliate. Bacon's total is also the most points any G-League player has scored this season.

The Florida State product started the game off strong, scoring four of the Swarm's first eight points. He finished the first quarter with 12 points.

Bacon was at his best when he was driving towards the basket and finishing inside, doing so several times with some impressive lay-ups.

Kobi Simmons stuffed the stat sheet for the Swarm too, piling up 30 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Former UNC Tar Heel Joel Berry II played well for the Swarm too, totaling 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Unfortunately, he did not finish the game, leaving the contest in the third quarter with a left thigh injury.

Thomas Welsh added 15 rebounds for the Swarm.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Greensboro.

Bacon put an exclamation point on the game with 15 seconds left, poking away a Mad Ants in-bounds pass and taking it the distance for a fast break dunk.