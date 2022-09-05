Ex Hornets Coach James Borrego Spotted Visiting Former Colleague

Late last week former Hornets head coach James Borrego was pictured visiting his former assistant coach colleague at the Spurs Ettore Messina. Messina is the current head coach of Olimpia Milan who have started their training camp for the upcoming season.

Perhaps most interesting is who James Borrego was with, long time mentor and San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich. Both Borrego and Popovich were invited as guests by Messina, they were seen chatting with Olimpia's GM Christos Stavropoulous.

Could this hint at a return for James Borrego to San Antonio where he spent 15 years working as a video coordinator and assistant coach under Popovich? The Spurs are embracing a rebuild for the first time since they tanked the 1997 season for Tim Duncan, Borrego's positive track record of player development could be a timely fit. Unlike the Hornets and several other teams the Spurs are yet to announce their coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, when they do keep an eye out for Borrego's name.

You can see Borrego at the 34 second mark in the video below