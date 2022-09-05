Skip to main content

Ex Hornets Coach James Borrego Spotted Visiting Former Colleague

Could this be a hint at Borrego's next NBA opportunity?

Late last week former Hornets head coach James Borrego was pictured visiting his former assistant coach colleague at the Spurs Ettore Messina.  Messina is the current head coach of Olimpia Milan who have started their training camp for the upcoming season.

271f63e1-pop-messina-625x375

Perhaps most interesting is who James Borrego was with, long time mentor and San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich. Both Borrego and Popovich were invited as guests by Messina, they were seen chatting with Olimpia's GM Christos Stavropoulous.

Could this hint at a return for James Borrego to San Antonio where he spent 15 years working as a video coordinator and assistant coach under Popovich? The Spurs are embracing a rebuild for the first time since they tanked the 1997 season for Tim Duncan, Borrego's positive track record of player development could be a timely fit.  Unlike the Hornets and several other teams the Spurs are yet to announce their coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, when they do keep an eye out for Borrego's name.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can see Borrego at the 34 second mark in the video below

In This Article (2)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_18046223_168388579_lowres
News

Checking in on the Development of Kai Jones

By Jon Yeager
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds a basketball in the second half half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 126-93. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
News

Steph Curry Mentions Possibility of Playing for the Hornets

By Ian Black
Cover 2-logo
News

All Hornets Podcast Network Announcement

By James Plowright
Boston Celtics' guard Kemba Walker warms up at the Spectrum Center on Nov. 7, 2019 before a game against the Charlotte Hornets. (Mitchell Northam / Hornet Maven - Sports Illustrated)
Free Agency 2022

Examining Three Options to Backup LaMelo Ball

By Eric Barnes
USATSI_17993166
Free Agency 2022

Hornets Free Agent Has Charges Reduced

By Ian Black
USATSI_18085580_168388579_lowres (1)
News

The Hornets Have to Make a Decision -- Rebuild or Go All-In

By Israel Omondi
USATSI_17148964_168388579_lowres (2)
Free Agency 2022

Kemba Walker Returning to Hornets Makes Sense

By Schuyler Callihan
hornets fans
News

Hornets Fan Survey: Part 2

By James Plowright