Felony Charges Filed Against Miles Bridges

The latest on the Miles Bridges situation.

Back in late June, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department after a warrant had been issued for his arrest following a reported domestic violence case.

Bridges was released on $130,000 bail less than 24 hours from when the NBA free agency period began on June 30th at 6 pm. The Hornets, who put in a qualifying offer for Bridges earlier that month, have yet to rescind the offer.

Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office has filed felony domestic violence charges against Miles Bridges.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

According to the report, Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Arraignment is scheduled for tomorrow, July 20th. 

