Final Summer League Stats for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets finished up Summer League play with a 2-3 record as they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Are you interested in knowing the final individual averages for the Hornets? We've got you covered. Each players finals numbers are listed below.

Ty-Shon Alexander

8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 turnovers, 1.6 steals, 0.2 blocks, 29% FG, 25% 3FG

LiAngelo Ball

6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.0 turnovers, 0.3 steals, 0.0 blocks, 44% FG, 18% 3FG

Jalen Crutcher

6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 turnovers, 0.4 steals, 0.2 blocks, 32% FG, 23% 3FG

LJ Figueroa

8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 turnovers, 69% FG, 54% 3FG

Kai Jones

8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 2.0 blocks, 0.8 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 42% FG, 6% 3FG

Brady Manek

7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 blocks, 0.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 38% FG, 30% 3FG

Bryce McGowens

14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.4 blocks, 0.2 steals, 2.6 turnovers, 34% FG, 43% 3FG

Justin Minaya

4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 blocks, 0.3 steals, 0.3 turnovers, 50% FG, 33% 3FG

Nick Richards

14.5 points, 10 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.5 blocks, 0.0 steals, 4.5 turnovers, 62.5% FG

JT Thor

12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, 1.8 steals, 1.8 turnovers, 42% FG, 37% 3FG

Mark Williams

6.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 44% FG

