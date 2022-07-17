Final Summer League Stats for the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets finished up Summer League play with a 2-3 record as they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Are you interested in knowing the final individual averages for the Hornets? We've got you covered. Each players finals numbers are listed below.
Ty-Shon Alexander
8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.0 turnovers, 1.6 steals, 0.2 blocks, 29% FG, 25% 3FG
LiAngelo Ball
6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.0 turnovers, 0.3 steals, 0.0 blocks, 44% FG, 18% 3FG
Jalen Crutcher
6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.0 turnovers, 0.4 steals, 0.2 blocks, 32% FG, 23% 3FG
LJ Figueroa
8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 turnovers, 69% FG, 54% 3FG
Kai Jones
8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 2.0 blocks, 0.8 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 42% FG, 6% 3FG
Brady Manek
7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.2 blocks, 0.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 38% FG, 30% 3FG
Bryce McGowens
14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.4 blocks, 0.2 steals, 2.6 turnovers, 34% FG, 43% 3FG
Justin Minaya
4.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 blocks, 0.3 steals, 0.3 turnovers, 50% FG, 33% 3FG
Nick Richards
14.5 points, 10 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.5 blocks, 0.0 steals, 4.5 turnovers, 62.5% FG
JT Thor
12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, 1.8 steals, 1.8 turnovers, 42% FG, 37% 3FG
Mark Williams
6.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 44% FG
