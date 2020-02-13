AllHornets
Michael Jordan's purchase of the Charlotte Hornets is paying off, per Forbes

Mitchell Northam

Michael Jordan is making a good chunk of change off being the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

The club is going through its fourth straight losing season this year, but Jordan is winning big with them at the bank.

According to Forbes, a national business magazine, the Hornets are now worth $1.5 billion, which is a 20 percent increase from what they were worth a year ago. Percentage wise, the Hornets made the fourth biggest year-over-year valuation increase, behind the Raptors, 76ers and Warriors.

In 2018-19, the Hornets generated $39 million in operating income off a total revenue of $240 million.

Jordan seized control of the Hornets in 2010 from Bob Johnson by paying about $180 million in cash and assuming his debt. Under Jordan, the team has just three playoff appearances, but its value has soared.

This past September, Jordan sold a 20 percent stake of the Hornets to two New York based investors, Gabe Plotkin, a founder of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, a founder of DI Capital. Jordan is still the majority owner of the team. Based on the $1.5 billion valuation, Jordan made about $300 million off that deal, almost double what he paid Johnson for the team.

According to Forbes, the Hornets are the 25th most valuable franchise in the NBA.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist could make Mavericks debut against Magic; Younger Hornets getting chances

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist signed with the Dallas Mavericks after reaching a buy-out with his former team.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they had waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the former No. 2 overall pick, agreeing to terms on a buyout of his contract.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets: Cody Martin has nasal procedure, out vs. Dallas Mavericks

Cody Martin, the Charlotte Hornets 2019 second round NBA Draft pick, will miss Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mitchell Northam

Report: Charlotte Hornets reach buyout with Marvin Williams

Veteran NBA forward Marvin Williams will be able to sign with a contender for the remainder of the 2020 NBA season after reaching a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets: Preview, how to watch NBA

The Charlotte Hornets have lost 11 of their last 12 games. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, their schedule doesn't get any easier, as the play at the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets to honor Kobe Bryant with arm sleeves

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will wear arm sleeves Tuesday night with Kobe's No. 8 and No. 24 on them.

Mitchell Northam

Marvin Williams is mulling retirement, but the Charlotte Hornets forward could still be an NBA trade target

Marvin Williams told the Charlotte Observer that he's thought about retirement, but after an 18-point performance in Paris, the veteran could be a trade target as the NBA deadline approaches.

Mitchell Northam

Introducing the new Hornets Maven, powered by Sports Illustrated

We're going to make this a home for Hornets fans and Mitchell Northam will provide coverage of the team.

Mitchell Northam

Kobe Bryant: Charlotte Hornets react to death of NBA legend

Longtime Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California, according to multiple reports. The NBA legend was 41.

Mitchell Northam

What could the Charlotte Hornets get in a Malik Monk trade with the New York Knicks?

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks are interested in trading with the Charlotte Hornets for Malik Monk.

Mitchell Northam