Four Takeaways from Hornets Summer League

The Summer League is officially over for the Charlotte Hornets after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. After going 2-3 in the five-game event, it's not time to turn to the next page of the offseason. Before we do that, I dropped some thoughts on what stood out to me over the past week or so.

Bryce McGowens will be in the rotation at some point

Look, I know it's just Summer League, but this kid can flat out play. At times, it didn't even look like he belonged out there playing against G-League talent and those who are hoping to stay on their respective teams. His jump shot is very smooth and effortless and it's only going to get better. Scoring won't be a problem for him. He just has to find more ways to create shots for others and on the other end of the floor, do a better job of staying in between his man and the basket. I see why Mitch Kupchak put him on a two-way contract but at some point during the season, I wouldn't be surprised to see McGowens not only crack the rotation but stay with the big league club.

Kai Jones is still a work in progress

There's so much to like about Kai Jones's game. He has incredible leaping ability, athleticism, and runs the floor like a guard. You don't see many bigs have the kind of bounce and quickness that he has. That said, he still has a ways to go. Jones has to improve his shot selection and decision-making with the ball in his hands. There were too many occasions where he would be out of control and either lose the ball or get called for a charge. Most notably, the play at the end of the Minnesota game where he should have kicked it out to a natural ball-handler and instead dribbled it off his foot.

JT Thor took a step

Thor did what he was supposed to do in Summer League and that's be a go-to guy for them offensively in big situations. He hit the game-winning three against the Lakers in double OT and then had a couple of strong takes to the rim to help chip away at Minnesota's lead on Saturday. If he can continues to make small strides offensively, he's going to earn serious minutes.

Mark Williams is exactly what we thought he would be

There's no denying how skilled Williams is defensively. He has great instincts, timing on blocks, and knows how to defend the rim aggressively without getting whistled for a foul. Offensively, there's a lot of work that needs to be done and that's okay; it was expected. I don't see him starting over Mason Plumlee but he should be in line to be the first guy off the bench at the five spot.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.