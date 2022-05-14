Skip to main content

Frank Vogel 'In the Mix' for Hornets Job

A new name has entered the picture for Charlotte's head coaching vacancy.

The Charlotte Hornets have more than a handful of names that they are considering to be the team's next head coach. They've already begun interviewing some of the previously reported candidates, including one new name; former Lakers head coach, Frank Vogel.

Vogel got his start in coaching at the NBA level at the young age of 28 with the Boston Celtics. In 2007-08, he joined the Indiana Pacers where just four years later he would be promoted to head coach. The Pacers had a lot of success under Vogel, winning 58% of their games over parts of six seasons. Following a disappointing 2015-16 campaign, Vogel was relieved of his duties and moved on to coach the Orlando Magic for two years. There, Vogel didn't have much to work with and it showed in their 54-110 record. 

After sitting out the 2018-19 season, the Los Angeles Lakers hired Vogel and in his first year with the team, they won the NBA title in the bubble. Since, the Lakers have struggled with a much older roster which led to his firing after a 33-49 season in which they failed to even make the play-in tournament.

Other candidates for the job are Mike D'Antoni, Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham, Sean Sweeney, David Vanterpool, and Charles Lee.

