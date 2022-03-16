Skip to main content

Gold Defeats Swarm, 117-109

Grand Rapids picks up third straight win.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (March 15, 2022) – The Grand Rapids Gold (16-10) earned their third win in a row tonight by defeating the Greensboro Swarm (6-18) 117-109. With a total of 8 lead changes and 1 tie, the Gold was able to reach a 22-point lead until the Swarm made a comeback in the fourth. Grand Rapids’ 7 successful free throw trips in the fourth, compared to 2 for Greensboro, pushed the home team to a win.

Guard Marcus Burk led the offensive end for the Gold with 39 points, shooting 13-20 from the field and 7-14 from the three-point. Burk also had 3 rebounds. Petr Cornelie earned a double-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals. Terrence Jones contributed another 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Trevon Duval tallied 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

D.J. Carton led the Swarm with 19 points, 5 assists ,and 3 rebounds. Hornets’ assignment Kai Jones added a double-double for the away team with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 steals. Other Swarm players in double figures were Jarrel Brantley (16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists, 3 stls), Jalen Crutcher (16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists) and Hornet’s two-way player Arnoldas Kulboka (13 pts, 3 rebs).

The Swarm will return home to Greensboro to get ready for Friday night hoops against the Cleveland Charge at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. EST. Watch live on NBAGLeague.com.

