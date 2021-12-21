Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    BREAKING: Gordon Hayward Ruled Out vs Jazz

    The Hornets will be without a big piece of their lineup tonight.
    Author:

    The Charlotte Hornets just can't seem to get into a rhythm of having everyone in their lineup available. Whether it be due to injury or players being placed in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols, Charlotte has spent much of the season shorthanded.

    Tonight, the Hornets will be without starting forward Gordon Hayward who is dealing with lower back discomfort. In 32 games this season, Hayward has averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 39% from three. Charlotte will also be without Cody Martin once again who is still in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols.

    The Hornets and Jazz are set to tip-off at 9 p.m. EST.

