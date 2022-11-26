BREAKING: Gordon Hayward's Wife Provides Details Behind Shoulder Injury

During the Charlotte Hornets win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn Hayward took to Instagram to clarify Hayward's absence from the team.

In a post on Instagram Robyn wrote

"He actually has a fractured scapula.... that they had him play with last game... that's why he couldn't move his arm up in the last game... everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that's to win and play the right way, he's the most truthful player/person you'd find. If he's not gonna play it's for something more than a bruise... I'm gonna stop there and not get into prior things"

What does this mean for Hayward?

After a quick canvassing of NBA records the most recent example of another NBA player with a fractured Scapula was OKC's Darius Bazely. The injury kept him out for around one month, that too was described as a "Shoulder Contusion" at first on the injury report.

Bazely spoke about the injury after recovering:

"I had fractured my scapula,” Bazley said after the game. "The rehab was just treatment, trying to get strength back in the shoulder. Working on movement, trying to get tolerance of pain — That’s all it was, everyday.”

How the Hornets will proceed is still unclear, it seems that Gordon Hayward at least tried to battle and play through the injury, but with his latest absence from the Minnesota game it looks like he could be set for a spell on the injury report.