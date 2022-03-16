Skip to main content

Greensboro Swarm Adds Jarrell Brantley to Roster

Brantley Brings Two Seasons of NBA Experience to Greensboro

March 16, 2022 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team added forward Jarrell Brantley to its roster via waiver claim. In a related transaction, the Swarm waived guard Karim Mané.

Brantley has appeared in 37 NBA games in his career after spending two seasons (2019-21) with the Utah Jazz as a two-way player. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game with the Jazz. In one full season (2019-20) with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s NBA G League affiliate, he averaged 18.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes over 33 games.

Most recently (2021-22), the Columbia, South Carolina, native played 33 games for UNICS Kazan in the Russian VTB United League. There he averaged 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.9 minutes.

The former College of Charleston star was the No. 50 selection by the Indiana Pacers in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was later traded to the Jazz where he was signed to a two-way contract.

Brantley (6-7, 240) will wear jersey No. 11.

Mané appeared in five games for the Swarm this season.

 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

1200px-Greensboro_Swarm_logo.svg
News

Gold Defeats Swarm, 117-109

By Desmond Johnson2 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-03-16T110041.240
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_17554289_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Thunder

By Schuyler CallihanMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17897043_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Overcome Sluggish Start, Blow by Thunder

By Schuyler CallihanMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17861830_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Thunder

By Schuyler CallihanMar 14, 2022
zoom_1
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Thunder

By Schuyler CallihanMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17458379_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Thunder

By Schuyler CallihanMar 14, 2022