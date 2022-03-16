Greensboro Swarm Adds Jarrell Brantley to Roster

March 16, 2022 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team added forward Jarrell Brantley to its roster via waiver claim. In a related transaction, the Swarm waived guard Karim Mané.

Brantley has appeared in 37 NBA games in his career after spending two seasons (2019-21) with the Utah Jazz as a two-way player. He averaged 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game with the Jazz. In one full season (2019-20) with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s NBA G League affiliate, he averaged 18.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes over 33 games.

Most recently (2021-22), the Columbia, South Carolina, native played 33 games for UNICS Kazan in the Russian VTB United League. There he averaged 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.9 minutes.

The former College of Charleston star was the No. 50 selection by the Indiana Pacers in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was later traded to the Jazz where he was signed to a two-way contract.

Brantley (6-7, 240) will wear jersey No. 11.

Mané appeared in five games for the Swarm this season.