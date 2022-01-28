Greensboro Swarm Check-In

On Wednesday, the Greensboro Swarm announced they would request waivers on guard Mitchell Wilbekin.

Wilbekin had not appeared in a game this season for the Swarm. Wilbekin played for Wake Forest in college. After making the opening night roster this season, Wilbekin had two separate stints with the Swarm. He was waived November 19th, 2021 and then the Swarm brought him back on December 17th, 2021.

On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced they will be assigning Vernon Carey Jr and Kai Jones to the Swarm. Last season, Carey averaged 16.0 ppg and 9.4 rebounds in 14 appearances with the Swarm. In his lone appearance this season, Carey dropped 29 points and 8 rebounds. Jones has averaged 18 ppg and 10.5 rebounds in 2 appearances with the Swarm this season.

