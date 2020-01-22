Ray Spalding scores 15 points in Greensboro Swarm debut

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday, but elsewhere -- just up I-85 -- its newest player made his debut with the Greensboro Swarm.

Ray Spalding, who the Hornets signed to a two-way deal last week after waiving Robert Franks, scored 15 points in 28 minutes of play with the Greensboro Swarm on Monday. The Swarm beat the Iowa Wolves, 109-99, snapping a 13-game losing streak in the G-League.

Spalding also tallied a block, a steal, three assists and five rebounds.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Spalding comes to the Hornets' organization after spending some time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, a G-League affiliate of the Houston Rockets.

Spalding, 22, played his college basketball at Louisville and was drafted 56th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and later signed with the Phoenix Suns. He has 14 NBA games under his belt.

Spalding and the Swarm are back in action on Wednesday, taking on Raptors 905 on the road in Canada.