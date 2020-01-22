Hornet Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Ray Spalding scores 15 points in Greensboro Swarm debut

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday, but elsewhere -- just up I-85 -- its newest player made his debut with the Greensboro Swarm.

Ray Spalding, who the Hornets signed to a two-way deal last week after waiving Robert Franks, scored 15 points in 28 minutes of play with the Greensboro Swarm on Monday. The Swarm beat the Iowa Wolves, 109-99, snapping a 13-game losing streak in the G-League.

Spalding also tallied a block, a steal, three assists and five rebounds.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Spalding comes to the Hornets' organization after spending some time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, a G-League affiliate of the Houston Rockets.

Spalding, 22, played his college basketball at Louisville and was drafted 56th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and later signed with the Phoenix Suns. He has 14 NBA games under his belt.

Spalding and the Swarm are back in action on Wednesday, taking on Raptors 905 on the road in Canada.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA highlights: Charlotte Hornets fall at home to Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss.

Mitchell Northam

Photo gallery: Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets lost their seventh straight NBA contest Monday night, falling 106-83 to the Orlando Magic.

Mitchell Northam

Pregame notes, quotes: Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to snap a six-game losing streak Monday. they host the Orlando Magic for a 5 p.m. tip on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Mitchell Northam

VIDEO: Magic coach Steve Clifford talks about Hornets' guard Malik Monk

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford talked about third-year guard Malik Monk before the Magic faced the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Mitchell Northam

VIDEO: Magic coach Steve Clifford talks Fultz, ball movement

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford talked about Markelle Fultz and ball movement before the Magic faced the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Mitchell Northam

VIDEO: Magic coach Steve Clifford talks Orlando's recent play, Devonte' Graham

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford talked about his team’s recent form and the play of Devonte Graham.

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets waive Robert Franks

Robert Franks was on a two-way contract and had played in 22 games with the Greensboro Swarm.

Mitchell Northam

NBA Mock Draft: ESPN projects Deni Avdija to Charlotte Hornets

Deni Avdija, a 19-year-old from Israel, is projected to be selected by the Charlotte Hornets in ESPN's latest mock draft.

Mitchell Northam

Video: Jalen McDaniels on Swarm, development, Hornets' goals

Charlotte Hornets rookie Jalen McDaniels has spent most of the season in the G-League so far, playing with the Greensboro Swarm. On Saturday, he talked about how he's improving his game.

Mitchell Northam

NBA highlights: Charlotte Hornets fall to Phoenix Suns on the road

The Charlotte Hornets lost their fourth straight game, but Dwayne Bacon shined with 24 points off the bench.

Mitchell Northam