GREENSBORO SWARM START THE SEASON OFF WIN OVER BLUE COATS

November 4, 2022 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 128-108 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers affiliate) on Friday evening in the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Greensboro was led by a pair of double-doubles from Mark Williams and Kobi Simmons. In his NBA G League debut, Williams showcased his first-round talent on both ends of the court for the Swarm and recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds in 28 minutes.

In his first appearance with the Swarm since the 2020-21 season, Simmons tallied 20 points and dished out a game-high 11 assists. Four additional Greensboro players recorded double-digit points as, Ty-Shon Alexander (25), Xavier Sneed (24), Jalen Crutcher (13) and Isaiah Whaley (10) helped catapult the Swarm to a 20-point victory.

In a tightly contested first half, Delaware held a one-point lead going into halftime. However, an 11-point performance in the third quarter from Alexander helped the Swarm outscore the Blue Coats 38-24 in the frame. Greensboro would maintain its lead throughout the final period en route to an opening night victory.

Delaware was led by reigning NBA G League Rookie of the Year Mac McClung, who scored 25 points off the bench. Michael Foster Jr. (19), Skylar Mays (17) and Jared Wilson-Frame (10) helped complete the scoring for the Blue Coats

The two sides play again on Saturday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

