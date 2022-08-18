Has Mitch Kupchak Done Enough to Set Steve Clifford Up for Success?

Mitch Kupchak fired James Borrego because he felt it was "time for a new voice" to help the organization "take the next step". Ironically enough, the guy he fired four years ago, Steve Clifford, is the "new voice" that Kupchak was searching for.

Well, okay, maybe not. Kenny Atkinson was really the guy Kupchak and the Hornets' front office wanted. Once Atkinson backed out, they could have turned to Mike D'Antoni but instead, they went with someone who is familiar with the organization and has had success here once before.

Clifford will bring a much-needed emphasis on the defensive end of the floor, but that won't take away from the up-tempo pace this young team likes to play with.

''We are going to play offensively with a very similar emphasis that they have played with the last couple of years,'' Clifford said. ''Offense starts with playing through the strengths of your best players and Ball is a great talent with a passion for the game and a flair for playing in the open court and we want to take advantage of that.''

If Clifford can strike a fine balance of playing up-tempo while being efficient on the defensive end, then everything will workout. He's a bright coach and has surrounded himself with a deep, talented coaching staff.

The problem Clifford faces in the meantime is the ability to succeed right out of the gate. The Miles Bridges situation is still ongoing and assuming he's not on the court with the Hornets this season, that's a big void that at this point in the offseason is going to be difficult to fill without giving up a ton of assets.

The only move the team has made this offseason is re-signing Cody Martin, a bench player, to a four-year, $32 million deal. No knock on Martin because he's a great role player and fits with what Clifford wants to do, but he doesn't move the needle for this team. First round draft pick Mark Williams could develop into a franchise player but it's not going to happen overnight.

When the Hornets gained knowledge of the Miles Bridges situation, they didn't go out and make a big free agent signing or strike a blockbuster deal on the trade block. They stayed put. And to this day, they have yet to do anything to improve their stock in the Eastern Conference. This approach was predetermined by Kupchak earlier in the offseason.

"The thing we have to be careful about is thinking we're better than we really are," the Hornets GM stated. "We're not a team that's going to get into the Finals. Although Atlanta got into the Conference Finals a year ago, I don't know how realistic that is. What I'd like to do with this team is I'd like to get us into the playoffs and wouldn't it be great to win a round? And then anything after that would probably be gravy. You've got to be careful that you don't make moves to try to mosey the progress along, quicker than is realistic."

I understand Kupchak preaching patience but at the same time, you can't sit back and do nothing to improve the roster and want to "take the next step" as an organization. Giving up the farm for Donovan Mitchell would be going against everything the front office had envisioned. I'm not suggesting they make a deal to acquire the talented guard or make a deal to that extent, but this roster needs some help. It's unfair to Clifford for the expectation to be to finish in the top six of the conference with a roster that has unquestionably taken a step backward.

