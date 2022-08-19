Another Hornets Player to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch for Charlotte Knights

The Charlotte Knights announced via Twitter that they are bringing in another Hornets player to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of tonight's game against the Syracuse Mets. Earlier this summer you may recall James Bouknight joined the Knights to take batting practice as well as throw out the first pitch.

This time around the Knights are bringing in South Carolina native, Bryce McGowens, to throw out the first pitch.

The rookie had some impressive flashes during NBA Summer League for the Hornets that has left many fans excited about the potential the 6'7 shooting guard could bring to the team. There were multiple highlights from his play such as step back three-pointers, fast break and 1's and highlight dunks that showed why Mitch Kupchak moved up in the 2022 draft for the 19-year-old from Wren High School in Piedmont, South Carolina.

Bringing in Hornets players to throw out the first pitch is becoming a trend for the Charlotte Knights. It is a unique way for young Hornets players to get involved and further introduce themselves to the Charlotte community. Good luck tonight Bryce!

