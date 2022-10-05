Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Pacers
The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Indiana Pacers.
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Kelly Oubre Jr.
PJ Washington
Mason Plumlee
PACERS STARTING 5
Tyrese Haliburton
Chris Duarte
Buddy Hield
Jalen Smith
Myles Turner
