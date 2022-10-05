Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Pacers

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Indiana Pacers.

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre Jr.

PJ Washington

Mason Plumlee

PACERS STARTING 5

Tyrese Haliburton

Chris Duarte

Buddy Hield

Jalen Smith

Myles Turner

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.