Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Pacers

The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for today's preseason game against the Indiana Pacers.

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre Jr.

PJ Washington

Mason Plumlee

PACERS STARTING 5

Tyrese Haliburton

Chris Duarte

Buddy Hield

Jalen Smith

Myles Turner

