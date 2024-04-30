Skip to main content
Hornets Appoint New Vice President of Basketball Insights & Analysis

Charlotte continue to fill out their revamped front office

Another one ticked off the list, that's what Jeff Peterson will be thinking after the Hornets appointed Patrick Harrel as Vice President of Basketball Insights and Analysis. Since being appointed VP of Basketball Operations, Peterson has overhauled the Hornets basketball operations department, with the newly created VP of Basketball Insights and Analysis being the latest position filled.

Harrel joins the Hornets from the NBA League Office where he was the Senior Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics. In his role he primarily focused on reducing travel for NBA teams and improving player rest. However, his role took a sharp turn during the COVID pandemic when he became one of the key league personnel behind creating the "NBA Bubble".

With Harrel's background in focusing on player welfare and recovery, it seems logical for him to review Charlotte's training staff's procedures after two injury plagued seasons. After graduating with an Economics degree from Princeton where he was also president of Princeton Sports Analytics, he could also fill the role as Charlotte's salary cap expert. Previously, it was rumored that Knicks VP of Basketball Planning Brock Aller was the Hornets target. Sources tell All Hornets that Aller turned down the role instead deciding to remain with the Knicks.

The Charlotte Hornets are believed to still be searching for a General Manager to sit below Jeff Peterson and above recently recruited Assistant GM Dotun Akinwale. Minnesota's VP of Basketball Operations Matt Lloyd was previously a candidate but it appears has chosen to stay in Minnesota.
