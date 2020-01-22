Hornet Maven
Sights, sounds: The Charlotte Hornets have arrived in Paris

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets have arrived in Paris, France.

On Thursday, James Borrego's side will face the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks in a game at AccorHotels Arena, with a tip-off set for 3 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the game, the Hornets' travels around the city have been well-documented on social media.

Nic Batum -- a native of Lisieux, France -- talked about what it means to represent his country.

James Borrego can name one French player (who, ironically, coaches in Major League Soccer now). And no, Malik, Messi is not French.

Nic and Willy stopped by the Eiffel Tower.

A recap of the Hornets' first day in France:

Nic Batum will garner a lot of media attention on this trip.

The Hornets got in a shootaround on Wednesday.

Bismack Biyombo talks about what the trip means for his teammates.

