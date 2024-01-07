Skip to main content
To what extent are the players to blame for this season?

Hornets "Flexed" From Sole National TV Game

ESPN opted to reject the opportunity to see Victory Wembanyama vs Brandon Miller

The Charlotte Hornets entered the 2023-24 season with a tied NBA low one national tv game (Not including NBA TV). ESPN was due to air the first NBA match-up between two top picks in June's NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama (#1) and Brandon Miller (#2). Unfortunately, ESPN have opted to "Bump" the Hornets (8-25) vs Spurs (5-30) game in favor of New Orleans at the Denver Nuggets.

For the Hornets, their long injury list which includes franchise player LaMelo Ball will be a major contributory factor in addition to their poor record. For San Antonio, they have the single worst record in the NBA which has wiped away the shine off a promising rookie season from rookie Victor Wembanayama. 

The good news, at least Hornets fans are able to watch Eric Collins, Dell Curry and Ashleigh Shahamdi instead of a national NBA announcer who will incorrectly mention Caleb Martin.
