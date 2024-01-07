Hornets "Flexed" From Sole National TV Game

The Charlotte Hornets entered the 2023-24 season with a tied NBA low one national tv game (Not including NBA TV). ESPN was due to air the first NBA match-up between two top picks in June's NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama (#1) and Brandon Miller (#2). Unfortunately, ESPN have opted to "Bump" the Hornets (8-25) vs Spurs (5-30) game in favor of New Orleans at the Denver Nuggets.

For the Hornets, their long injury list which includes franchise player LaMelo Ball will be a major contributory factor in addition to their poor record. For San Antonio, they have the single worst record in the NBA which has wiped away the shine off a promising rookie season from rookie Victor Wembanayama.

The good news, at least Hornets fans are able to watch Eric Collins, Dell Curry and Ashleigh Shahamdi instead of a national NBA announcer who will incorrectly mention Caleb Martin.