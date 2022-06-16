In July 2021 I surveyed the brightest Hornets and draft writers, podcasters and analysts asking them to rank their top draft prospects in relation to the Hornets. Out of the 13 prospects ranked Franz Wagner ended up first, Charlotte's eventual selections Kai Jones (6th) and James Bouknight (9th) finished up ranked in the middle of the pack.

Now it's that time of year again where we pull together this elite team of Hornets draft analysts into a team of "Avengers" and have them rank their top prospects. You can see 2022's official Hornets consensus prospect rankings below.

Rank 1 = Best -|- Rank 12 = Worse

Key Takeaways:

- Jalen Duren is far and away the top ranked propsect with 5/10 ranking him 1st

- A top 4 seems to have separated itself (Duren, Mark Williams, Jeremy Sochan, AJ Griffin). If Charlotte were to come away with two of that group they would feel like popular selection.

-Ousmane Dieng's low ranking is most at odds compared to consensus rankings, his lack of defense and ability to contribute immediately are the factors effecting his rank.

Thank you to all the contributors who took time to vote and rank players:

Dylan Jackson, Chase Whitney, Filippo Barresi, Israel Omondi, Lee Branscome, Evan Birchmore, Tim Rogers, Mark Biernacki, Walker Mehl, James Plowright