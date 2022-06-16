Skip to main content

Hornets "Avengers" Prospect Rankings

See who tops the rankings in 2022

In July 2021 I surveyed the brightest Hornets and draft writers, podcasters and analysts asking them to rank their top draft prospects in relation to the Hornets. Out of the 13 prospects ranked Franz Wagner ended up first, Charlotte's eventual selections Kai Jones (6th) and James Bouknight (9th) finished up ranked in the middle of the pack.

Now it's that time of year again where we pull together this elite team of Hornets draft analysts into a team of "Avengers" and have them rank their top prospects. You can see 2022's official Hornets consensus prospect rankings below.

Hornets Consensus Draft Rankings

Rank 1 = Best -|- Rank 12 = Worse

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Key Takeaways:

- Jalen Duren is far and away the top ranked propsect with 5/10 ranking him 1st

- A top 4 seems to have separated itself (Duren, Mark Williams, Jeremy Sochan, AJ Griffin). If Charlotte were to come away with two of that group they would feel like popular selection.

-Ousmane Dieng's low ranking is most at odds compared to consensus rankings, his lack of defense and ability to contribute immediately are the factors effecting his rank.

Thank you to all the contributors who took time to vote and rank players:
 Dylan Jackson, Chase Whitney, Filippo Barresi, Israel Omondi, Lee Branscome, Evan Birchmore, Tim Rogers, Mark Biernacki, Walker Mehl, James Plowright

USATSI_17973865_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Draft Show: Mega Mock Trades + Draft Debates

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_17271446_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Dyson Daniels Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17913935_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

How High Can the Hornets Move Up in the Draft?

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17939120_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 15th

By Schuyler CallihanJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18295687_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets 2022 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 10

By Israel OmondiJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18326902_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

Shaedon Sharpe Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

By Schuyler CallihanJun 15, 2022
USATSI_18010894_168388579_lowres
Podcasts

Draft Show: Forward Rankings + Draft Prop Bets

By James PlowrightJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17962597_168388579_lowres
NBA Draft 2022

AJ Griffin Draft Profile: Scouting Report, Fit with Hornets + Draft Projection

By Schuyler CallihanJun 14, 2022