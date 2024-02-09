Hornets GM Provides Injury Update on Mark Williams

Mark Williams, the second-year big for the Charlotte Hornets, had his timeline to return clarified by Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak when Kupchak spoke to the media on Friday. Williams, who'd shown vast promise this season after earning his first start around this time last year, hasn't played since Dec. 8 due to a back injury.

Kupchak on Thursday also discussed Charlotte's recent trades following the Hornets front office's flurry of activity on Thursday to make the NBA trade deadline.

As for Williams, Charlotte Hornets fans were given a brief update from Kupchak about what's going on with the 22-year-old center. (See the video above around the 8:30 mark.) Williams took a shot in the back amid the Hornets' win over New York on Nov. 30. He continued to play off and on until he started repeatedly being listed on Charlotte's injury report as doubtful or out.

"He did see a specialist in the last week," Kupchak explained during Thursday's press conference, saying the specialist was the best in the country. However, "it will take some time but he does expect 100% a return to play," he added.

Further, Kupchak said Williams will be re-evaluated again in another four weeks. But the Hornets GM also suggested he was wary to promise the seven-foot former Blue Devil would be back on the court in four weeks.

Can Hornets fans now officially lament an unlikely return of Williams this season? Or should they keep their fingers crossed that he may again hit the floor before April?

Whenever Williams does come back, it will be to a re-tooled Hornets squad. On Thursday, PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward were traded to Dallas and Oklahoma City, respectively. Charlotte's Ish Smith, James Bouknight, and Frank Ntilikina were all waived. Filling in the puzzle will be five new incoming Charlotte Hornets: Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Tre Mann, Davis Bertans and Vasilije Micic.

