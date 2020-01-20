Hornet Maven
Pregame notes, quotes: Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to snap a six-game losing streak on Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday. They host the Orlando Magic, a club guided by former Hornets head coach Steve Clifford.

On a recent four-game road swing, the Hornets lost every game they played, falling to the Jazz, Suns, TrailBlazers and Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Magic are 2-2 in their last four games.

Lineups

Hornets: Terry Rozier, Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Cody Zeller

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Khem Birch, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries

The Hornets are healthy. For the Magic, Al-Farouq Aminu (knee), D.J. Augustin (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and BJ Johnson (personal reasons) are out.

Quotes

Steve Clifford on Graham, Rozier: "I mean just, you know, terrific. On the attack, both shooting the ball really well from three. And, you know, two hard-playing guys. Energetic. Obviously, Devonte' is -- I'd say -- one of the stories in the league."

James Borrego on Orlando's defense: "Fantastic. They're great. They do a good job. Next man up. They play hard, they play together, they defend. That's what they do."

Notes, Tweets

  • Tony Parker will be joining the Hornets on their upcoming trip to Paris, France. The Hornets face the Bucks there on Thursday.
  • Robin Lopez will not join the Bucks on that trip to France as he recovers from an illness.
