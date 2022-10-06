Skip to main content

Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves

The roster remains at 20 players.

Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. 

Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics. 

The team upped the roster back to 20 players a few hours later by signing a familiar face in Xavier Sneed. Sneed started and appeared in 18 games for the Greensboro Swarm last season, averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He also saw limited action in the NBA last season, spending time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

video1263787988
News

WATCH: Mason Plumlee Postgame vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
video2263787988
News

WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17570046
News

WATCH: Clifford Post-Game vs Pacers

By James Plowright
USATSI_19182098_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Drop to 0-2 in Preseason Play

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18006942_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
injury report
News

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for Preseason Game vs Indiana Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
GettyImages-1243678725-scaled-e1664737442332
News

Three Takeaways From the Hornets' Preseason Loss to the Boston Celtics

By Austin Leake
USATSI_18047770_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Allow Qualifying Offer to Miles Bridges Expire

By Schuyler Callihan