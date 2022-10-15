Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball

It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season.

Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.

Ball was a longshot to make the roster and saw minimal playing time in preseason play averaging a little over four minutes per game across three games. Last season, Ball averaged 5.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 36 games with the Greensboro Swarm.

Of the four players that were waived, guard Jalen Crutcher has experienced the most success at the professional level. Last year with the Swarm, Crutcher posted 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets' roster currently stands at 16.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.