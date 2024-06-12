All Hornets

Hornets Minority Owner Michael Jordan Releases Statement On The Passing Of Jerry West

West passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday morning

James Plowright

Jerry West aka "The Logo" has passed away at the age of 86. West, is one of the most iconic players, coaches and front office executives in NBA history, he will be sadly missed. Following his passing, Hornets (now) minority owner Michael Jordan released a statement.

Jordan Statement on Jerry West
Jordan Statement on Jerry West's Passing / Rod Boone - Charlotte Observer

West was named to the NBA’s All-Star team x14 times, and made All-NBA x12 times, he was named to the league’s All-Defensive team five times. He was also selected as part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team. He is survived by his wife Karen and two sons Ryan and Jonnie.

