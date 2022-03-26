Hornets Outlast Jazz in Low-Scoring Affair

Just a couple of nights ago, the Hornets allowed 40 points in the opening quarter against the New York Knicks who were without Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, and Kemba Walker. It seemed like they took exception to that and cleaned up a lot of those defensive issues, giving up 51 points through the first two quarters.

Utah got out to a quick 11-3 lead prompting a timeout from Hornets head coach James Borrego. Charlotte finally settled in, well, at least Terry Rozier did as he had the hot hand early, notching eight of the first nine points for the Hornets and 11 of the first 17 (3/3 3 FG).

The Jazz fell in love with the three ball early, hoisting up 15 shots from the perimeter in the first quarter alone. They finished the first half 10/26 from deep which kept them in it considering Rudy Gobert had just two points in the half and his lone bucket was the opening basket of the game. Meanwhile, the Hornets were a tad more selective from three but were red hot, knocking down 53% of their attempts. Miles Bridges got going late with a pair of threes and a powerful dunk.

Bridges recorded 10 of the final 12 points the Hornets would score in the second. Charlotte took a slim, 54-51 lead into the break.