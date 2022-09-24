Which Hornets Players Have the Most to Prove This Season?

It's been a frustrating off-season for the Hornets as they still await the outcome of the Miles Bridges hearing. Since an initial court date in late August the case has continued into September and it is now running into training camp. It leaves the Hornets in a tough spot where they need some of their younger players to step up. So you may ask, who's going to step up with all that's happened this summer? Well, here are the players I believe have the most to prove this season.

#1 James Bouknight

Last year James Bouknight was given very few chances to play apart from in blowouts. It's rare for a lottery pick to play any time in the G-League, but that was the case for Bouknight. He only played in 31 total games his rookie season and only nine of those games he played more than fifteen minutes. Obviously, he wanted to play a lot more than he did and it's hard for someone to go from the team's best college player to not getting any minutes in the NBA in a span of a year. James definitely wants to prove out the gate that he can give the Hornets good minutes and have a much more prominent role on the team than he had in his rookie campaign. So I believe that James Bouknight has the most to prove on the team because so many people have already counted him out, which is unfair because he hasn't been given the opportunity to show his talent. Look for Bouknight to show out next season and be one of the Hornets top bench players.

#2 PJ Washington

PJ is heading into his fourth season with the Hornets and he's one of the team's key developmental pieces. He's currently eligible for a contract extension. If PJ doesn't get a contract extension he will be a restricted free agent next off-season. Obviously, that means he has a lot to prove and typically in most players' contract years they have one of the best seasons of their careers. PJ will have to step up for Charlotte, regardless if Miles Bridges is playing or if he's not. PJ is one of the Hornets' best defenders on the team, if not the best, but he's got to become a threat inside the paint and be aggressive consistently to really turn heads. PJ has had some great games for the Hornets, but he has always struggled to be consistent. Everybody wants to see aggressive PJ Washington this season. When he's aggressive he is such a valuable player, but can he do it consistently? That will be the question for PJ Washington this season as he awaits a potential contract extension or he will be a restricted free agent next year.

#3 Gordon Hayward

The story of Gordon Hayward has always been can he stay healthy for a whole season. Unfortunately, in Hayward's first two seasons in Charlotte, he has been unable to stay healthy and has missed the end of the season in both seasons. He has proven he can still play good basketball, but it's just the question of his health and with his age getting up there, does he still have that same burst he once had? The Hornets desperately need him to stay healthy this season and put up good numbers. The statistics are there when Gordon Hayward is on the court, the Hornets typically win more than they do with him off the court. Gordon definitely has a lot to prove this season. He wants to prove he can still play the game at a high level despite what the outsiders and fans have to say. It's unfortunate that he has not been able to stay healthy, but himself and the team hopes this season he can stay healthy.

#4 Dennis Smith Jr

This newly signed Hornet has a lot to prove to the league. The Hornets were in need of a backup point guard and they finally acquired it in Dennis Smith Jr. Dennis has had an interesting career so far in the NBA and one of the most interesting things about him is he's still only 24 years of age. In his rookie season with Dallas, he averaged over 15 points per game, but since then injuries and being on different teams and different situations have certainly set him back. Last year, he played 37 games for the Blazers, but then came down with a right elbow injury, which would have kept him sidelined till March, but the team ultimately decided to cut him in February. Now is his chance to prove to the league that he belongs there and can put together solid minutes and that he still has a future in the NBA.

#5 Kai Jones

The upside that Kai Jones has excites a lot of people for the future of the team. However, there are a lot of doubters that have said Kai doesn't know the game well enough to play yet. Kai is still young and he's still learning the game. If he gets the opportunity to get minutes this season he wants to prove that he can be a huge part of the Hornets' future. A lot of people looked too hard at the summer league saying he's not ready and he's still a year or so away, but I'm sure Kai wants to prove to everyone he's ready now.

#6 Mark Williams

You're probably wondering why I included a rookie in this list with players that have the most to prove this season. Well, there's certainly a gaping hole at the center position and Mark has a big opportunity to take over the starting five spot for the Hornets. The Hornets currently have a log jam at the 5 spot with Nick Richards, Mason Plumlee, Mark Williams, and Kai Jones. On draft night the Hornets selected Jalen Duren, but then ended up trading him a couple minutes later. A lot of people believe the Hornets could've gotten more out of the deal, but at pick 15 they selected their center, Mark Williams. The Hornets believed that Mark Williams was the better center and obviously it will be hard to tell who's better between Williams and Duren in year one, but Mark has a lot to prove to the team that they made the right choice in keeping him over Duren.

#7 Terry Rozier

In my opinion, Terry Rozier has always been underrated and my point was proven recently when he was left off of ESPN's top 100 players heading into the 2022-2023 season. Last year, Rozier received a contract extension of 4 years that was worth $97 million that extends through the 2025-2026 season. James Bouknight and Bryce McGowens were recently drafted by the team and they play a similar position to Rozier. If Terry doesn't have a good season or Bouknight and McGowens show out, the team might decide to move on from Rozier. Terry definitely has value and a tradeable contract, so just because he got an extension doesn't mean he's safe with his role on the team.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Austin Leake