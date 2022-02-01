Skip to main content

Hornets Provide Injury Update on Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward

Good news is on the way for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols but did not travel with the team to Boston and will be listed as out for tomorrow's game against the Celtics, according to the team. 

Hayward will stay in Charlotte to work on getting his conditioning back and will aim for a return sometime during the team's upcoming four-game homestand which starts Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game in Boston. Oubre has missed the last two games after suffering an ankle sprain in the 159-126 win over the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday. 

The Hornets and Celtics will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports. 

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17301451_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Provide Injury Update on Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward

12 seconds ago
Untitled design (91)
News

KG on LaMelo Ball: 'I Got Him Being MVP in Less Than Five Years'

5 hours ago
Untitled design (89)
News

Quick Hits: Is LaMelo an All-Star? Kelly Oubre's Status + More

Jan 31, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Clippers

Jan 30, 2022
zoom_1
News

WATCH: Terry Rozier Postgame vs Clippers

Jan 30, 2022
IMG_8969
News

James Borrego Breaks Down Loss to Clippers

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17589090_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Drop Sunday Matinee to Clippers

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17530955_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Clippers

Jan 30, 2022