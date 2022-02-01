Hornets Provide Injury Update on Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward

Good news is on the way for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols but did not travel with the team to Boston and will be listed as out for tomorrow's game against the Celtics, according to the team.

Hayward will stay in Charlotte to work on getting his conditioning back and will aim for a return sometime during the team's upcoming four-game homestand which starts Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game in Boston. Oubre has missed the last two games after suffering an ankle sprain in the 159-126 win over the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday.

The Hornets and Celtics will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

