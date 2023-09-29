Hornets Re-Sign Theo Maledon to Two-Way Contract

In the second move of the day, the Hornets have officially made the decision to re-sign Theo Maledon on a two-way contract. Theo Maledon was a restricted free agent this offseason after playing last season in Charlotte. The Hornets have made this signing official on their social media platforms.

Maledon averaged 6.7 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 44 games with the Hornets. Maledon spent half of the season with the Greensboro Swarm and was brought up numerous of times due to the Hornets' injury struggles.

Maledon was inserted into the starting lineup for the final games of the Hornets' season and produced solid play at the point guard position. As a starter, Maledon recorded 14.3 points per game, along with 9.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on less than efficient shooting splits. Maledon shot just 39.4% from the field and 25.0% from three. Nonetheless, at just 22 years old this is a solid addition to the Hornets' guard depth.

The Hornets have now loaded the backup point guard position with multiple players. Frank Ntilikina, Edmond Sumner, and Theo Maledon all make up the backup point guard depth. These players will most likely fight for the minutes at the backup point guard spot in training camp.

Training camp begins this Tuesday on October 2nd.

