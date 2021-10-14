Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets bring back LiAngelo Ball to prior to the start of the season.

Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of forward LiAngelo Ball.

Ball played with the Hornets in the MGM Resorts Summer League and averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes per game. According to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets plan to waive Ball so that the team can hold his G-Leauge rights. Doing so could open the door for Ball to suit up for the Greensboro Swarm.

Instead of attending the college route, Ball played one year professionally for BC Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketball League. There, Ball averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 21.6 minutes per game in 14 games.

Below is a look at the Hornets' updated roster:

LaMelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball

James Bouknight

Miles Bridges

Vernon Carey Jr.

Jalen Crutcher

Gordon Heyward

Wes Iwundu

Kai Jones

Arnoldas Kulboka

Scottie Lewis

Cody Martin

Jalen McDaniels

Cameron McGriff

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Mason Plumlee

Nick Richards

Terry Rozier

Ish Smith

JT Thor

P.J. Washington

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.