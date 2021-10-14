Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball
Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of forward LiAngelo Ball.
Ball played with the Hornets in the MGM Resorts Summer League and averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes per game. According to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets plan to waive Ball so that the team can hold his G-Leauge rights. Doing so could open the door for Ball to suit up for the Greensboro Swarm.
Instead of attending the college route, Ball played one year professionally for BC Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketball League. There, Ball averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 21.6 minutes per game in 14 games.
Below is a look at the Hornets' updated roster:
LaMelo Ball
LiAngelo Ball
James Bouknight
Miles Bridges
Vernon Carey Jr.
Jalen Crutcher
Gordon Heyward
Wes Iwundu
Kai Jones
Arnoldas Kulboka
Scottie Lewis
Cody Martin
Jalen McDaniels
Cameron McGriff
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Mason Plumlee
Nick Richards
Terry Rozier
Ish Smith
JT Thor
P.J. Washington
