    October 14, 2021
    Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball

    The Hornets bring back LiAngelo Ball to prior to the start of the season.
    Author:

    Thursday evening, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of forward LiAngelo Ball. 

    Ball played with the Hornets in the MGM Resorts Summer League and averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes per game. According to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets plan to waive Ball so that the team can hold his G-Leauge rights. Doing so could open the door for Ball to suit up for the Greensboro Swarm.

    Instead of attending the college route, Ball played one year professionally for BC Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketball League. There, Ball averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 21.6 minutes per game in 14 games.

    Below is a look at the Hornets' updated roster:

    LaMelo Ball

    LiAngelo Ball

    James Bouknight

    Miles Bridges

    Vernon Carey Jr.

    Jalen Crutcher

    Gordon Heyward

    Wes Iwundu

    Kai Jones

    Arnoldas Kulboka

    Scottie Lewis

    Cody Martin

    Jalen McDaniels

    Cameron McGriff

    Kelly Oubre Jr.

    Mason Plumlee

    Nick Richards

    Terry Rozier

    Ish Smith

    JT Thor

    P.J. Washington

