Hornets Survive Disastrous Fourth Quarter to Take Down Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Three consecutive days off in the NBA doesn't happen all that often but for the Charlotte Hornets, it was a much-needed rest that could not have come at a better time. Charlotte was in control for much of the game but had to battle all the way to the final seconds in order to come away with a 117-116 win over the Washington Wizards Friday night.

They were able to get Terry Rozier back who missed Monday night's game against Boston due to an illness. From the opening tip, it was clear that he is feeling much better as he notched 12 first quarter points with four strong takes to the cup. He also nailed a heavily contest fadeaway mid-range jumper in the early going.

Charlotte dominated the glass in the first twelve minutes, pulling down nearly twice as many offensive rebounds (9) as the Wizards had total rebounds (5). Kelly Oubre Jr. had a big hand in that scooping up a handful of his own misses. Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee owned the paint, combining for 22 points and 10 rebounds, ousting Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford's combined nine points and four boards.

The 13 first half offensive rebounds led to several second chance opportunities and the Hornets cashed in taking a 74-59 lead into the half. The 74-point half was the highest-scoring first half the Hornets have posted this season. The 2nd-highest (68) was on opening night against the Spurs.

Charlotte's rebounding edge didn't carry over into the third quarter as Washington woke up on the glass and in the paint. Fortunately for the Hornets, P.J. Washington caught fire from three (5/8 3 FG), posting 11 points in the frame to keep a near 20-point stiff-arm on the Wizards.

Washington made it a point to get the ball into the hands of Porzingis in the post and his size and length became too much for Charlotte to handle, sending him to the line three times in the first three and a half minutes of the quarter. The Wizards opened the quarter on a 18-4 run to cut the lead to five, 111-106.

Offensively, Rozier forced up some really bad shots and by constantly fouling on the other end, it allowed Washington to pull within one with 2:30 left. Washington made 12-of-13 free throws in the fourth, many of which were bad fouls that just weren't necessary. Despite nearly handing them the game, the Hornets were able to snatch a defensive rebound with just one second on the clock, ultimately icing the game.

The Hornets will be back at it in less than 24 hours as they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. EST.

1ST: CHA 36-31

WAS: 10/16 FG | 5/8 3FG | 5 REB | 8 AST | 3 TO | 6 PIP

CHA: 12/27 FG | 3/7 3FG | 15 REB | 4 AST | 2 TO | 16 PIP

2ND: CHA 74-59

WAS: 22/40 FG | 8/17 3FG | 18 REB | 14 AST | 8 TO | 24 PIP

CHA: 27/51 FG | 7/14 3FG | 25 REB | 16 AST | 3 TO | 38 PIP

3RD: CHA 107-88

WAS: 32/67 FG | 11/26 3FG | 36 REB | 20 AST | 10 TO | 38 PIP

CHA: 36/72 FG | 12/22 3FG | 35 REB | 22 AST | 3 TO | 46 PIP

4TH: CHA wins 117-116

WAS: 39/86 FG | 12/33 3FG | 56 REB | 23 AST | 14 TO | 48 PIP

CHA: 40/95 FG | 12/29 3FG | 45 REB | 25 AST | 4 TO | 52 PIP

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.