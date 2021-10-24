    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Hornets Take Down Nets, Improve to 3-0

    Charlotte earns an impressive road victory.
    Author:

    BROOKLYN, NY - The Charlotte Hornets gained a lot of respect on Sunday evening by taking down the Brooklyn Nets 111-95 to move to 3-0 on the season. 

    Charlotte jumped out to a quick 11-4 lead and connected on four of their first six shots from the field. Brooklyn went on a 13-3 run to take a 26-21 lead with roughly two and a half minutes remaining in the opening quarter. That scoring continued into the 2nd quarter and Charlotte found themselves trailing 58-50 at the break. 

    For the third straight game, James Borrego made some nice defensive adjustments and forced Brooklyn into taking some bad shots. The Nets were held to just 37 points total in the 2nd half - 20 in the third and 17 in the fourth. Arguably the biggest reason the Nets' offense went into a lull was their poor shooting from beyond the three-point arc. That's what this team lives and dies by and hitting just nine out of 35 attempts isn't going to get it done.

    Forward Miles Bridges had another big night with 32 points on the evening. He finished the game 9/16 from the floor and hit three of five from three. 

    The Hornets will be back in action Monday night in the Queen City when they play host to the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17022185_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Take Down Nets, Improve to 3-0

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16992119_168388579_lowres
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Nets

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15963980_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Nets

    9 hours ago
    Untitled design (12)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17004870_168388579_lowres
    News

    Big Night from Bridges Leads Hornets Past Cavs

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_14132270_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread, Over/Under, Vegas Odds for Hornets-Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16993247_168388579_lowres
    News

    Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_15963980_168388579_lowres
    News

    Injury Report: Hornets-Cavaliers

    Oct 22, 2021