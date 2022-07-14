Hornets to Host Preseason Matchup in Greensboro

The Charlotte Hornets announced Thursday afternoon that they will be hosting a preseason matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday, October 7th at the Greensboro Coliseum.

This will mark the 10th preseason game the Hornets have played at the Coliseum and the 13th time they've played in Greensboro.

“We are excited to once again have the opportunity to play a preseason game in Greensboro,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield in the team's press release. “The Triad has a great basketball history, and the fans show great support for the Swarm. We look forward to offering them an early preview of the 2022-23 Hornets team in a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions.”

Tickets for the event will officially go on sale next week on Wednesday, July 10th beginning at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office, which is open Thursday-Saturday from 12-5 p.m. Prices start at $12.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets for groups of 15 or more are available by calling the Hornets group sales department at 704-688-9047.

