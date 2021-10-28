Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Hornets Top Magic to Get Back in the Win Column

    Charlotte picks up a road win in Orlando.
    ORLANDO, FL - The Hornets picked up their fourth win of the season on Wednesday night by defeating the Orlando Magic, 120-111.

    Despite having better depth and offensive play, it wasn't smooth sailing for the Hornets. In fact, they trailed by double digits for much of the opening quarter before closing the first on a 19-9 "run" to tie things up at 31-31. 

    Both teams traded baskets for nearly the entire 2nd quarter but the duo of Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward kept things afloat offensively for Charlotte. The two combined to score 22 of the team's 33 2nd quarter points. Wendell Carter Jr. hit a three on the Magic's final possession of the first half to cut the Hornets lead to 64-61 going into the break. 

    Coming out of the half, the Magic placed their focus on driving the ball inside the paint and directly at Mason Plumlee who has been vulnerable as a rim protector early in the season. Orlando scored 16 points in the paint in the third quarter alone, including a 10-foot jumper from Cole Anthony with 0.7 left on the clock to give the Magic a 93-91 lead heading into the final quarter.

    A pair of threes from Jalen McDaniels and another three from LaMelo Ball gave the Hornets a four-point lead and from that moment on, Charlotte never looked back. They controlled the remainder of the game and Kelly Oubre Jr. put the final nail in the coffin at the free-throw line with 28 seconds left. 

    Miles Bridges finished with 31 points on the night, marking the third time in the last four games that he has notched at least 30 points. 

    Charlotte will be back in action this Friday when they travel to Miami to take on the Heat. Tip is set for 7 p.m. EST.

