Charlotte Hornets Unveil City Edition Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

The Hornets went all out for this one.

For years, Charlotte Hornets fans have wanted the team to adopt 'CLT' as the team's official abbreviation rather than 'CHA'. Due to legal reasons, that just isn't possible.

However, the Hornets, Nike, and the NBA were able to work together with the company that owns the 'CLT' trademark to allow the abbreviation to be featured on the chest of this year's Hornets City Edition uniforms.

City Edition Uniform - Full Back
City Edition Uniform - Full Front

"We know that this is something that has been talked about for quite some time," Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Seth Bennett stated. "The NBA still recognizes 'CHA' as our abbreviation. The 'CLT' mark is trademarked and protected and we did not have the authority to adopt that. We worked with the party that actually owns it. We worked with the NBA to allow this special privilege for this season. It is still a restricted piece but one that we're happy that we can share with our fans in this edition. 'CHA' will remain a part of our identifying marks."

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier jerseys will be available in the Hornets team shop beginning today and additional players' jerseys will become available relatively soon.

The Hornets will wear the City Edition uniform set 19 times this season; 10 home games, 9 away games. Below you will find the home schedule for the City Edition uniforms which are being labeled as "Minted Matchups".

11/25 vs Minnesota Timberwolves

12/9 vs Detroit Pistons

12/16 vs Atlanta Hawks

1/2 vs Los Angeles Lakers

1/26 vs Chicago Bulls

2/5 vs Orlando Magic

3/1 vs Phoenix Suns

3/17 vs Philadelphia 76ers

3/26 vs Dallas Mavericks

4/7 vs Houston Rockets

USATSI_19395070_168388579_lowres
