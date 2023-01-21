Hornets Update Gordon Hayward's Status vs Hawks

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has missed the last 13 games with hamstring soreness but is set to make his return Saturday evening against the Atlanta Hawks.

In 22 games this season, Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and just 30% from three-point range.

The Hornets and Hawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. EST from State Farm Arena.

