Game Preview - Hawks at Hornets

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT Martin (Knee procedure), Williams (Ankle sprain), Smith (Ankle sprain)

QUESTIONABLE Hayward (Shoulder)

Hawks: OUT Clint Capela (Calf strain), Dejounte Murray (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE John Collins (Ankle)

Game Preview

The Hornets, losers of six straight take on the Hawks, losers of back-to-back games. This one is the classic tale of the stoppable force meets the moveable object. Both teams have been dealt a tough hand when it comes to injuries, but the Hornets are finally getting some of their guys back. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball returned on Wednesday and his wizardry was on full display. Tonight, Charlotte expects to get Gordon Hayward back from a long injury absence. The Hawks and the Hornets have developed a solid rivalry over the past few years, and tonight should be a fun, high-scoring matchup. While neither team has an overly efficient offense, they both support below average defenses and points won't be hard to come by.

Key Matchup

LaMelo Ball vs Trae Young

Is there really any other option? Ball and Young will forever be intertwined as two young guards tasked with carrying the load for teams on I-85. Ball always shows up when Charlotte plays Atlanta (in the regular season at least). LaMelo averages 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in his career against Atlanta. On the other hand, Trae Young has continuously been stymied by Charlotte. For his career, Young averages 26.8 points per game, but his scoring average in games against the Hornets is only 20.8. Without Dejounte Murray, Young will be option A, B, and C for the Hawks offense, and Charlotte will need to limit him if they plan on ending their six game skid.

Positions Charlotte Hornets Atlanta Hawks Point Guard LaMelo Ball Trae Young Shooting Guard Terry Rozier AJ Griffin Small Forward Gordon Hayward De'Andre Hunter Power Forward PJ Washington Jalen Johnson Center Mason Plumlee Onyeka Okongwu

