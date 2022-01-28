Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Lakers

Getting you set for tonight's Charlotte Hornets game.

Game 50

Charlotte Hornets (27-22) vs Los Angeles Lakers (24-25)

Spectrum Center, 7:30 p.m. EST

For details on how to take in tonight's game, check out the info below.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: ESPN

Read More

Stream: NBA League Pass

Listen: 102.5 FM/610 AM - WFNZ

Live updates: Follow @SI_Hornets or @Callihan_ on Twitter

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17570049_168388579_lowres
News

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Lakers

46 seconds ago
Untitled design (81)
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Lakers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17123084_168388579_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview

2 hours ago
USATSI_17123089_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Lakers

2 hours ago
USATSI_10368379_168388579_lowres
News

Greensboro Swarm Check-In

3 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388579_lowres
News

Fans Weigh in on the Unveiling of NBA All-Star Jerseys

16 hours ago
Untitled design (80)
News

Starters for 2022 NBA All-Star Game Revealed

16 hours ago
USATSI_17563366_168388579_lowres
News

LeBron James is Day-to-Day with Knee Injury

18 hours ago