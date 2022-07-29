Isaiah Thomas Shares Thoughts on Possibility of Returning to Charlotte

One could characterize the Charlotte Hornets' offseason approach as very patient and maybe even inactive. The only free agent signing they've made so far is bringing back Cody Martin on a four-year, $32 million deal.

Rumors have swirled about a potential return of Kemba Walker as the team still needs a backup point guard to LaMelo Ball but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is also interest in bringing back Isaiah Thomas.

Upon seeing the report on Twitter, Thomas shared his thoughts on the idea of rejoining the Hornets in 2022-23.

Thomas signed two 10-day contracts with the Hornets before signing on for the remainder of the season. In 17 games with the team, Thomas averaged 8.3 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

