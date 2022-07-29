Skip to main content

Isaiah Thomas Shares Thoughts on Possibility of Returning to Charlotte

Could IT be back in the QC?

One could characterize the Charlotte Hornets' offseason approach as very patient and maybe even inactive. The only free agent signing they've made so far is bringing back Cody Martin on a four-year, $32 million deal. 

Rumors have swirled about a potential return of Kemba Walker as the team still needs a backup point guard to LaMelo Ball but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is also interest in bringing back Isaiah Thomas. 

Upon seeing the report on Twitter, Thomas shared his thoughts on the idea of rejoining the Hornets in 2022-23.

Thomas signed two 10-day contracts with the Hornets before signing on for the remainder of the season. In 17 games with the team, Thomas averaged 8.3 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and 39% from three-point range.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17934087_168388579_lowres
News

First Look at LaMelo Ball in No. 1 Jersey

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
FXfz9DsXkAUJALI
News

Hornets Among Seven Teams Interested in Trading for Donovan Mitchell

By Israel OmondiJul 26, 2022 10:48 AM EDT
USATSI_18682735_168388579_lowres
News

Summer League Recap: Does Charlotte Have Their Center of the Future?

By Jon YeagerJul 25, 2022 1:15 PM EDT
USATSI_17148966_168388579_lowres
Free Agency 2022

Hornets 'Considering' a Reunion with Kemba Walker

By Schuyler CallihanJul 25, 2022 11:51 AM EDT
USATSI_17425637_168388579_lowres
News

Should the Hornets Still Explore a Trade for Myles Turner?

By Schuyler CallihanJul 24, 2022 3:29 PM EDT
USATSI_18058579_168388579_lowres
News

Hot Clicks: Offseason Grades, Jersey Numbers, Gelo's Future, Projected Lineup + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 24, 2022 12:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18085580_168388579_lowres
News

Projecting the Hornets' Rotation Following Summer League

By Schuyler CallihanJul 23, 2022 11:52 AM EDT
USATSI_17785096_168388579_lowres
News

Kelly Oubre Jr. Ties the Knot

By AdminJul 22, 2022 1:01 PM EDT