It's Unanimous: LaMelo Ball named first-team all-rookie

Two days, two awards for LaMelo Ball.

Following up on Wednesday's honor, the NBA announced the Charlotte Hornets point guard was a unanimous selection to the league's all-rookie first-team.

Ball totaled 198 points, the same as Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, who was also a unanimous pick. Sacramento's Tyrese Haliburton (197 points), Detroit's Saddiq Bey (162 points) and Houston's Jae’Sean Tate (154 points) were also named to the first-team.

Ball becomes the 14th player in franchise history to garner an all-rookie selection and first to be named to the first-team since 1992-93. He's given Hornets fans reason to be excited and the recognition he's receiving is only going to fuel that feeling leading into the offseason and into the 2021-22 campaign.

